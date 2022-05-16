Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

Ric Flair getting back in pro wrestling ring for final match

Flair won championships in WWE, NWA and WCW among other promotions

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ric Flair is getting back in the squared circle one final time.

The pro wrestling legend who starred with WWE, World Championship Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance, among other promotions, revealed Monday he has one more match in store for him later this year.

Ric Flair joins a telecast during the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at Staples Center on Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Ric Flair joins a telecast during the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at Staples Center on Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

He will wrestle for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31 in Nashville. The event will take place the same weekend as when WWE holds its premier summer pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

"I will prove once again, that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man!" he wrote on Instagram.

The event is being billed as "Ric Flair’s Last Match." The event will be streamed on FITE TV, according to ESPN.

WWE wrestlers Triple H and Ric Flair attend the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game March 9, 2004, at Madison Square Garden.

WWE wrestlers Triple H and Ric Flair attend the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game March 9, 2004, at Madison Square Garden. (Ray Amati/Getty Images)

The 73-year-old performer, known for his "Woo!" chants, knife-edge chops and being the "dirtiest player in the game," last wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 against Shawn Michaels. He would make brief appearances in the company after that, including being a manager for Lacey Evans.

He made appearances in Ring of Honor, TNA, Lucha Libre AAA World Wide and NWA in between stints with WWE.

Flair was a two-time WWF/E heavyweight champion, seven-time WCW heavyweight champion and 10-time NWA heavyweight champion. He’s been dealing with health issues over the last few years. He was hospitalized in 2019 and 2017.

Mick Foley and Ric Flair.

Mick Foley and Ric Flair. (Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)

It’s unclear who Flair’s final opponent will be.

