Blackhawks will not wear pride jerseys due to safety concerns for Russian players: report

Team has worn pride uniforms in the past

Ryan Morik
The Chicago Blackhawks were slated to wear rainbow-colored warm-up jerseys on Sunday for the team's Pride Night, but that will no longer be the case.

The Blackhawks will not wear the LGBTQ-themed jerseys, attire they have worn previously, citing safety concerns of their Russian players for the decision, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

New Russian law has banned "gay propaganda," and the team reportedly had conversations with security officials regarding the laws.

The law made it illegal for Russians to promote or "praise" the LGBTQ lifestyle.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 12: Rainbow colors are shown on the Chicago Blackhawks warm-up jerseys for Pride Night prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 12: Rainbow colors are shown on the Chicago Blackhawks warm-up jerseys for Pride Night prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have three players with Russian heritage or have family in Russia: defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Philipp Kurashev and Kazakh goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The NHL and several of its teams and players have come under fire in recent months for backing off on wearing pride uniforms despite previously advertising such.

Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion in January as to why he did not join his team in wearing such jerseys.

The New York Rangers promoted its Pride Night in January, saying players would wrap pride-themed tape on sticks as well as similar jerseys, but that plan was also nixed with no explanation. The same thing occurred with the Minnesota Wild earlier this month.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 05:  A stick is taped rainbow colors during warm-ups in support of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative during Pride Night prior to the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center on March 5, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 05:  A stick is taped rainbow colors during warm-ups in support of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative during Pride Night prior to the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center on March 5, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

This past weekend, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer cited his Christian faith as his reason to forgo wearing a rainbow jersey on his team's Pride Night – the team continued to tweet LGBTQ+ information and statistics throughout that game, and Reimer said he had "no hate in my heart for anyone."

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop, the first openly gay player under an NHL contract, said he felt "disappointment in what feels like a step back for inclusion in the NHL."

"Pride nights and pride jerseys play an important role in promoting respect and inclusion in the LGBTQIA+ community, and it's disheartening to see some teams no longer wearing them or fully embracing their significance while the focus of others has become about the players who aren't participating rather than the meaning of the night itself," he said.

"Everyone is entitled to their own set of beliefs, but I think it's important to recognize the difference between endorsing a community and respecting individuals within it."

Rainbow colors are shown on Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks warm-up jersey for Pride Night prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Rainbow colors are shown on Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks warm-up jersey for Pride Night prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus and DJ Zel, a member of the LGBTQ community, will perform during the intermissions. The Chicago Gay Hockey Association will also compete in an on-ice intermission competition.

The Blackhawks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.