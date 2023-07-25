Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at 70

Rocky Wirtz, the principal owner of the Chicago Blackhawks since 2007, died on Tuesday at age 70.

Wirtz was the fifth owner in franchise history, inheriting it from his father, Bill, after his death in 2007.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was "deeply saddened" by Wirtz's death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Devoted to family and the Chicago Blackhawks, Rocky was a native son of Chicago and an accomplished businessman," Bettman said. "Rocky took over control of the Blackhawks in 2007 and almost immediately restored the passion and following of this storied, Original Six franchise."

BRUINS CAPTAIN PATRICE BERGERON ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AFTER 19 SEASONS IN BOSTON

"Our hearts are very heavy today. Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends," Wirtz son, Blackhawks CEO Danny, said. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly."

Wirtz won three Stanley Cups in his tenure, bringing the Cup to the Windy City in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was two years old when his grandfather Arthur, purchased the team in 1954.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wirtz helped re-establish the franchise's connection to some of its best players from the past. He put the team's games back on local TV, and fans returned to the United Center during a lengthy sellout streak that ended in 2021.

While Wirtz was in control, the team made the playoffs 10 times and reached five Western Conference Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.