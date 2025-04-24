Black national anthem divides fans before NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before the Tennessee Titans officially selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Black national anthem was performed on stage in Green Bay.

The James Weldon Johnson Foundation’s "National Hymn Choir" sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing." NFL fans waiting for the draft to begin took it all in before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Green Bay Packers greats and Lil’ Wayne came out on stage.

Social media were left bewildered by the rendition.

The Black national anthem has been a mainstay for NFL events since the 2020 season, following a summer of racial tensions across the U.S. The song has been performed at Super Bowls and draft events.

Ledisi, a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, performed the song before Super Bowl LIX before the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NAACP began to promote "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1917.

Ward was the No. 1 pick in the draft after a solid performance with the Miami Hurricanes in his final season in college. The Jacksonville Jaguars then traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter.

The New York Giants selected Abdul Carter, and the New England Patriots took Will Campbell. The Browns decided to take Mason Graham to round out the top five.