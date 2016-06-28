Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Billy Hurley III to skip British Open for sister's wedding

By | Associated Press
Billy Hurley III, right, acknowledges the gallery in front of Tiger Woods after winning the Quicken Loans National PGA golf tournament, Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AKRON, Ohio – Billy Hurley III wouldn't miss his sister's wedding for anything — not even the British Open.

Hurley won for the first time on the PGA Tour on Sunday at the Quicken Loans National and earned a spot at Royal Troon. One problem: Saturday of the Open is the same day his sister, Megan, is getting married in Virginia.

Hurley called her Tuesday during a practice round at the Bridgestone Invitational and said he would be there. Hurley said his sister was in tears.

The 34-year-old former Naval officer still has plenty of other big events to attend. His victory got him into the PGA Championship in a month, and the Masters next April.