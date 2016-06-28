Billy Hurley III to skip British Open for sister's wedding

Billy Hurley III wouldn't miss his sister's wedding for anything — not even the British Open.

Hurley won for the first time on the PGA Tour on Sunday at the Quicken Loans National and earned a spot at Royal Troon. One problem: Saturday of the Open is the same day his sister, Megan, is getting married in Virginia.

Hurley called her Tuesday during a practice round at the Bridgestone Invitational and said he would be there. Hurley said his sister was in tears.

The 34-year-old former Naval officer still has plenty of other big events to attend. His victory got him into the PGA Championship in a month, and the Masters next April.