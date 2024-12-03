Bills snap back at doubters after winning AFC East title again: 'Keep sleeping on us'

With Buffalo trading Stefon Diggs, the Jets getting a healthy Aaron Rodgers and the Dolphins having a high-powered offense, many expected the Bills to take a step back.

However, with more than a month left in the season, they have already clinched their fifth-consecutive division title.

The Bills' dominant win in the snow against the San Francisco 49ers gave Buffalo the division title, and they now continue to fight for the one-seed.

Well, with the division came a copy of the receipts.

The Bills social media team trolled those who doubted them in the preseason, posting a montage of experts predicting the Dolphins or Jets as the AFC East winner.

They also posted a video of talking heads saying the Bills would not come out on top.

One of those in the video was Rich Eisen, who admitted defeat.

"I’m gonna raise my hand and say my bad…" Eisen said on his show Monday. "For some reason, I saw the cheese of Stefon Diggs being a Texan and the back end of that defense being devoid of a lot of those bold, big-name guys that helped them have a Super Bowl window open with the generationally brilliant Josh Allen in his rookie contract and in the early years of his next contract…

"I looked at all of that and I thought to myself, this is the time the Buffalo Bills can get got… It was wrong. Not just wrong, dead wrong. I mean, absolutely way off the mark awful wrong."

The Dolphins suffered from another Tua Tagovailia concussion that caused him to miss four games, and the Jets have had the biggest nightmare season possible.

As for the Bills, they sit one game back of the one-seed behind the Kansas City Chiefs, but with Buffalo winning their meeting earlier this season, the Bills do have the tiebreaker if they were to finish the season with the same record.

