Bills' head coach Sean McDermott says he will replay final 13 seconds vs Chiefs 'a million times'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott recently reflected on the team’s devastating 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

During a media conference on Tuesday, McDermott discussed what happened in the final 13 seconds of regulation while holding a three-point lead over the defending AFC champs. McDermott admitted that he watched the final 13 seconds of that game "a million times" and he added that he will "continue to watch it in my mind – and in my gut – for years."

"I watched it on video and I watched it over and over in my head a million times, in my stomach a million more," McDermott said during his end-of-season news conference. "It's my livelihood and I'm super competitive as well. I want the best for our football team and this organization and our fans, quite honestly. So I'll continue to watch it in my mind and in my gut for years ... but when we get to where we're trying to get to, I believe that'll make it that much more enjoyable in that moment."

Even though it was a brutal loss for the Bills, McDermott believes it will motivate the team heading into the 2022 season.

"We’re disappointed, and it’s going to hurt for some time," he explained. "If we all face it the right way and carry it with it and learn from it, we’ll eventually get to our ultimate goal as an organization. I want that for our fans."

"We work tirelessly and we’re super proud to be in a game like that. We went toe to toe with the two-time defending AFC champions. They have good coaches. They have good players. We’re right there. Look where we were a year ago against Kansas City and where we were this year; it’s a bit of measuring stick. We want to be in those games. We want to win those games."