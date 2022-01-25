Sean Payton stepping down as Saints' head coach after 15 seasons: report

Saints head coach Sean Payton informed the organization on Tuesday that he will not return for the 2022 season, ending a 15-year-long career in New Orleans, according to reports.

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that Payton, who has three years left on his contract and is among the league’s highest-paid head coaches, informed the Saints that he is "stepping away."

Payton’s departure from the Saints comes just a day after owner Gayle Benson told reporters on Monday that no one within the organization knew if the 58-year-old coach would be returning the following season.

"We don't know. You know, who knows? We'll find out soon enough, I guess," Benson said. "I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

Sources told ESPN that while nothing has been confirmed, television networks have expressed interest in hiring the Super Bowl-winning coach.

Payton began his career as a head coach with the Saints in 2006 after serving as an assistant coach to several other teams in the league. With the addition of free agent Drew Brees , Payton led New Orleans to its first playoff appearance in six years with a 10-6 record and a divisional title in his inaugural season.

Just four years later, he would guide New Orleans to its first Super Bowl victory with a win over the Indianapolis Colts .

In his 15-seasons as head coach, Payton boasts a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason. The Saints have amassed 7 NFC South titles under Payton’s leadership