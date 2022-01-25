Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Sean Payton stepping down as Saints' head coach after 15 seasons: report

Payton boasts a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saints head coach Sean Payton informed the organization on Tuesday that he will not return for the 2022 season, ending a 15-year-long career in New Orleans, according to reports. 

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that Payton, who has three years left on his contract and is among the league’s highest-paid head coaches, informed the Saints that he is "stepping away." 

TOM BRADY WEIGHS IN ON NFL FUTURE: ‘THERE’S NO RUSH FOR ME TO FIGURE OUT WHAT’S NEXT’ 

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla.

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Payton’s departure from the Saints comes just a day after owner Gayle Benson told reporters on Monday that no one within the organization knew if the 58-year-old coach would be returning the following season. 

"We don't know. You know, who knows? We'll find out soon enough, I guess," Benson said. "I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sources told ESPN that while nothing has been confirmed, television networks have expressed interest in hiring the Super Bowl-winning coach. 

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Payton began his career as a head coach with the Saints in 2006 after serving as an assistant coach to several other teams in the league. With the addition of free agent Drew Brees, Payton led New Orleans to its first playoff appearance in six years with a 10-6 record and a divisional title in his inaugural season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Just four years later, he would guide New Orleans to its first Super Bowl victory with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In his 15-seasons as head coach, Payton boasts a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason. The Saints have amassed 7 NFC South titles under Payton’s leadership 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com