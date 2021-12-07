Bills' Sean McDermott downplays Belichick's impact in Pats win: 'Let's not give more credit than we need to'

Snow, wind and the bitter cold were certainly factors in the New England Patriots 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills but head coach Sean McDermott hesitated to add Bill Belichick into the mix.

McDermott was asked by a reporter during his post-game press conference about the "psychological component" of playing against Belichick, but he didn’t appear interested in that storyline.

"Let's not give more credit than we need to, give credit to Bill Belichick in this one," he said. "Whether it's Bill or anybody else -- they beat us, right?"

He continued: "You sit here and you tell me when we start with an average starting field position at the 40-yard line and he starts at the 23-yard line -- and I'm rounding up in both cases -- and we were 1 for 4 in the red zone, and they were 0 for 1 in the red zone? You give me that ahead of time then I like my chances. I like my chances. So, with all due respect, it's not a Bill Belichick-type thing. It's what are you doing with the opportunities you got. What are you doing with the opportunities you got? We turned the ball over at the plus 30-something yard line. It's sloppy football. It's sloppy football. So, I'm very comfortable in that situation."

The Patriots managed just three pass attempts, marking a franchise low and the fewest passes by a winning team in the last 30 seasons. Despite this, New England secured a win on their run game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 46 runs.

Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer also snapped back at a reporter who asked if they were "embarrassed" by Buffalo’s run defense.

"It’s all about respect. I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly," Hyde said. "I appreciate you guys, don’t do that."

The Patriots (9-4) improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now have a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.