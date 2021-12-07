Bills' Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer slam reporter for asking if they were 'embarrassed' after Patriots loss

Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer snapped back at a reporter following Monday night’s 14-10 loss against the New England Patriots after being asked if they were "embarrassed" over their run defense.

Through windy conditions, the Patriots managed just three pass attempts marking a franchise low and the fewest passes by a winning team in the last 30 seasons. Despite this, New England secured a win on their run game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 46 runs.

During a post-game presser, Hyde and Poyer looked at one another in disbelief after a reporter asked them if they were "embarrassed" by the Bills’ run defense.

"I mean what kind of question is that?" Poyer said as Hyde replied: "Bro, what are we doing?"

Both players then pointed to the final score to show Buffalo’s ability to limit the Patriots to just 14 points.

"We made stops when we had to. They had one big run. I mean they got good [running backs]," Poyer said. "I mean I don’t know how you want us to answer that question."

Silence filled the room before Hyde said: "That’s funny, we’ll remember that."

As both safeties got up to leave the room, Hyde referenced the question again, seemingly taking offense.

"It’s all about respect. I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly," he said. "I appreciate you guys, don’t do that."

Mac Jones completed just two of three pass attempts for 19 yards as wind gusts reached 40 mph in Orchard Park, New York on Monday Night.

New England (9-4) improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now has a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.