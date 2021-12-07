Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Bills' Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer slam reporter for asking if they were 'embarrassed' after Patriots loss

The Patriots managed just three pass attempts marking a franchise low and the fewest passes by a winning team in the last 30 seasons.

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer snapped back at a reporter following Monday night’s 14-10 loss against the New England Patriots after being asked if they were "embarrassed" over their run defense. 

Through windy conditions, the Patriots managed just three pass attempts marking a franchise low and the fewest passes by a winning team in the last 30 seasons. Despite this, New England secured a win on their run game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 46 runs. 

During a post-game presser, Hyde and Poyer looked at one another in disbelief after a reporter asked them if they were "embarrassed" by the Bills’ run defense. 

"I mean what kind of question is that?" Poyer said as Hyde replied: "Bro, what are we doing?" 

Both players then pointed to the final score to show Buffalo’s ability to limit the Patriots to just 14 points. 

"We made stops when we had to. They had one big run. I mean they got good [running backs]," Poyer said. "I mean I don’t know how you want us to answer that question." 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball as Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills tackles in the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball as Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills tackles in the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Silence filled the room before Hyde said: "That’s funny, we’ll remember that." 

As both safeties got up to leave the room, Hyde referenced the question again, seemingly taking offense. 

"It’s all about respect. I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly," he said. "I appreciate you guys, don’t do that." 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Safety Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his interception against the San Francisco 49ers with teammate Jordan Poyer #21 of the Bills during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Safety Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his interception against the San Francisco 49ers with teammate Jordan Poyer #21 of the Bills during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Mac Jones completed just two of three pass attempts for 19 yards as wind gusts reached 40 mph in Orchard Park, New York on Monday Night. 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

New England (9-4) improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now has a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

