Bills recruit NBA legend Allen Iverson for creative NFL schedule release

NFL schedule release videos are always fun to see each year, and the Buffalo Bills are always among the teams thinking outside the box.

This year, the Bills had the ultimate play on words when their video began with general manager Brandon Beane calling MVP quarterback Josh Allen, asking if he had any ideas for how to release the schedule.

"Just use AI," Allen told Beane. "That’s what everybody’s doing."

Artificial intelligence has become a useful tool, but what Allen was doing to start the video hinted at how Beane took his suggestion.

Allen was shooting basketballs instead of throwing footballs, and Beane channeled a different AI.

Beane called NBA Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson, nicknamed "AI."

"Yeah, I don’t know what I’m doing," Iverson told Beane over a web call. "Why am I here?"

"We do want you to reveal the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 schedule," Beane replied.

Iverson liked that Allen was the player who gave Beane the idea, though he did ask if the quarterback meant using artificial intelligence.

"You’re the only AI I know," Beane answered.

So, Iverson obliged and was happy to do so. He held up a piece of paper with all 17 games and the bye week listed.

While Iverson did the schedule release, he wasn’t thrilled with Beane's final request.

"Can I get a ‘Go Bills?’" Beane asked.

"Go Josh Allen," Iverson, a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, replied with a smile.

Buffalo opens its 2025 campaign on "Sunday Night Football," facing the Baltimore Ravens at home. Another notable game is a Nov. 2 rematch of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 at 4:25 p.m. at home.

