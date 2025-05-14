Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Buffalo Bills

Bills recruit NBA legend Allen Iverson for creative NFL schedule release

Bills GM Brandon Beane took Josh Allen's 'AI' suggestion literally

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
NFL schedule release videos are always fun to see each year, and the Buffalo Bills are always among the teams thinking outside the box. 

This year, the Bills had the ultimate play on words when their video began with general manager Brandon Beane calling MVP quarterback Josh Allen, asking if he had any ideas for how to release the schedule.

"Just use AI," Allen told Beane. "That’s what everybody’s doing."

Brandon Beane talks to reporters

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Artificial intelligence has become a useful tool, but what Allen was doing to start the video hinted at how Beane took his suggestion. 

Allen was shooting basketballs instead of throwing footballs, and Beane channeled a different AI. 

BILLS GM BRANDON BEANE PRAISES ‘HUMBLE’ HAILEE STEINFELD, REVEALS ONE WISH FOR JOSH ALLEN'S WEDDING

Beane called NBA Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson, nicknamed "AI."

"Yeah, I don’t know what I’m doing," Iverson told Beane over a web call. "Why am I here?"

"We do want you to reveal the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 schedule," Beane replied. 

Iverson liked that Allen was the player who gave Beane the idea, though he did ask if the quarterback meant using artificial intelligence. 

"You’re the only AI I know," Beane answered. 

Josh Allen runs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Detroit Lions during the second half Dec. 15, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

So, Iverson obliged and was happy to do so. He held up a piece of paper with all 17 games and the bye week listed.

While Iverson did the schedule release, he wasn’t thrilled with Beane's final request. 

"Can I get a ‘Go Bills?’" Beane asked. 

"Go Josh Allen," Iverson, a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, replied with a smile. 

Allen Iverson with Bills schedule

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson reveals Buffalo Bills' 2025 schedule. (Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo opens its 2025 campaign on "Sunday Night Football," facing the Baltimore Ravens at home. Another notable game is a Nov. 2 rematch of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 at 4:25 p.m. at home.   

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.