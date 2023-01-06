Bills radio broadcaster suffers stroke, 'making progress every day,' team says

It’s been a difficult week for the Buffalo Bills organization .

On Monday, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, requiring CPR on the field before being rushed to a hospital.

And the Bills have another member of their organization going through a health scare.

John Murphy, Buffalo’s radio play-by-play announcer , suffered a stroke over the weekend and is recovering at home.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend," the Bills said in a statement. "He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day.

"John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support."

Murphy was not on the call for Monday night’s game against the Bengals due to what was reported at the time as an undisclosed illness.

Jeff Matthews, vice president of media and content for the Bills, called it a "private matter" Monday.

"We hope to have John back in the booth as soon as possible," Matthews said, according to The Buffalo News.

Murphy, 67, has been calling Bills games on the radio since the 2004 season, according to the New York Post.

Over the past 24 hours, the Bills have received good news on Hamlin’s health, reporting that Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and that he appears to be "neurologically intact."

Hamlin spoke with his teammates via FaceTime Friday.