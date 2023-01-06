Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals long snapper on Damar Hamlin: 'I believe wholeheartedly in the power of prayer'

Hamlin spoke with his teammates Friday morning

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is ‘extraordinary’: Dr. Marc Siegel Video

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is ‘extraordinary’: Dr. Marc Siegel

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s progress after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday during an NFL game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and breathing on his own after doctors removed his breathing tube overnight. 

The positive news on Friday follows reports on Thursday that doctors have seen a "remarkable improvement" in Hamlin and that he appears to be "neurologically intact."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, #3, warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, #3, warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hamlin FaceTimed with his Bills teammates Friday morning, with the second-year pro sharing a special message for his teammates. 

BILLS’ DAMAR HAMLIN IS SPEAKING WITH TEAM AFTER BREATHING TUBE IS REMOVED, BUFFALO SAYS IN MAJOR HEALTH UPDATE

"Love you boys," Hamlin said. 

Since Monday night’s terrifying events when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, thoughts and prayers have poured in for Hamlin and his family. 

On Thursday, Bengals rookie long snapper Cal Adomitis – a high school and college teammate of Hamlin’s – shared his thoughts on the positive news around Hamlin’s condition. 

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, #48, walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, #48, walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We just got a hold of some pretty cool t-shirts today that I’m sure a lot guys will be wearing," Adomitis told reporters on Thursday when asked how the team can honor Hamlin on Sunday. 

"I believe wholeheartedly in the power of prayer. And I know everyone in this locker room has been praying for him non-stop," he continued. "That’s the best thing you can do at this point and time." 

Adomitis and Hamlin both attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, and the two played football together at the University of Pittsburgh

DAMAR HAMLIN’S FATHER ADDRESSES ENTIRE BILLS TEAM, BUFFALO TO PRACTICE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE COLLAPSE

Adomitis was one year behind Hamlin in high school. 

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, #18, Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, #48, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, #84, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, #55, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, #32, and New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, #9, pray together following a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Bengals defeated the Patriots 22-18. 

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, #18, Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, #48, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, #84, New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, #55, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, #32, and New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon, #9, pray together following a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Bengals defeated the Patriots 22-18.  (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two shared a quick hello before the start of Monday’s game, which the NFL said Thursday will not be resumed. 

"He was definitely always kind of the big man on campus through high school. He had, shoot-40 something offers. He’s always the type of guy that treated everyone the same," Adomitis said of Hamlin, according to Cleveland.com. 

Damar Hamlin, #3 of the Buffalo Bills, stands near the sidelines during introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin, #3 of the Buffalo Bills, stands near the sidelines during introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I’ve kind of been the type of dude that’s been fighting to get on the field since about my sophomore year in high school, but nonetheless, he’s always treating treat me the same as anyone else in that team. I think that’s really kind of a true statement of his character, really."

The Bills are preparing for their final regular season game on Sunday against the New England Patriots

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.