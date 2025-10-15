Bills quarterback Josh Allen reveals what newlywed wife Hailee Steinfeld taught him about life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Football has treated Josh Allen quite well.

The seventh overall pick in 2018, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has parlayed his on-field success into AFC championship games, an MVP Award, and a $330 million contract.

He is still awaiting the coveted Super Bowl ring, but he got some much more important jewelry this offseason when he married singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The "Starving" singer and Allen tied the knot back in May in California after roughly eight months of being engaged, and it appears that the marriage has already offered a valuable life lesson for Allen.

When asked by ESPN before a recent game what Steinfeld has taught him, he gave a compelling answer.

"Maybe that I am more than a football player," Allen said.

"My whole dream as a kid, you know, has been to be in this position, and I have never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. Hopefully, I get to still play this game for a very long time, and ultimately, my goal is to play this for as long as I physically can, but there is life after it as well."

Allen has yet to miss a start since taking the reins in 2018, and has won double-digit games in each season as a full-time starter. His 68.5 completion percentage this season would be the second-best mark of his career, and his 81.3 total quarterback rating would best his NFL-leading 74.8 from last year.

Allen and the Bills are on their bye this week, so perhaps he and Steinfeld are enjoying one another's company until he returns to practice next week.

