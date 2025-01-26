Bills' Mack Hollins drums up fashion statement with 'Muppets' gear at AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills' eccentric wide receiver Mack Hollins did much more than just walk into a stadium barefoot again on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hollins showed up at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a full "Animal" costume, a beloved Muppets character, and it included a big, red head.

Hollins also wore a red-and-yellow crop top shirt and beige cutoffs just like Animal.

It might be Chiefs colors, but Animal is known for being wild and unpredictable when playing for the fictional "Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem" band.

Perhaps that’s the type of mindset Hollins has entering enemy territory, wanting to be an animal to help his Bills reach the Super Bowl.

Hollins has turned heads by showing up in freezing cold temperatures on game day without any shoes or socks.

He’s a big advocate of "grounding," also known as earthing, where you walk with bare feet to connect to the planet’s natural electrical charge. It provides a therapeutic release for many.

Hollins also has a growing social presence, especially on TikTok, where he shares homecare tips, fun science projects for kids, and more.

But Hollins’ primary focus is making this latest chapter of the Bills-Chiefs rivalry have a happy ending for his squad.

The Chiefs head into their home field advantage as the favorites to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season, with hopes of becoming the first team in league history to win three straight Vince Lombardi trophies.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills want to finally get their shot at the Super Bowl, which would be the first time Buffalo reaches the "Big Game" in 31 years.

Allen is one that sprays the ball around the field, and Khalil Shakir is usually the security blanket for him in the pass game. Hollins, though, provides a big-body presence, especially in the red zone.

In these playoffs, Hollins has one catch on two targets in each game. During the regular season, he had five touchdowns on his 31 receptions for 378 yards.

