Chiefs may have one advantage over the Bills ahead of the AFC Championship, Andy Reid says

The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to playing in big games, especially against the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked on Wednesday if the Chiefs had an advantage over the Bills in the AFC Championship game due to so many players having experience in these types of games.

"Listen, it normally doesn’t hurt, for sure. I don’t know how you weigh out the advantage of it, but I feel like we play these guys all the time. They know us, we know them but … to answer your question, I’m glad we have all those guys, and you’ll need all of them," Reid said in his press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills were the only team to beat the Chiefs when they played their starters in a game this season in Week 11.

The Bills won 30-21, capped off by Josh Allen's 26-yard touchdown run on fourth and two to seal the game.

That matchup was in Buffalo, while the AFC Championship game is in Kansas City.

The Bills are 4-3 against the Chiefs in their last seven games, however those three losses have all come in the playoffs.

Last season, the Chiefs eliminated the Bills in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round before beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

TOM BRADY SAYS QBS WHO SCRAMBLE ‘SHOULD LOSE THEIR PROTECTION’ AMID PATRICK MAHOMES CONTROVERSY

The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round a couple of years ago in one of the most legendary playoff games in recent memory.

In the season prior to that epic Divisional round game, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship.

This season, Kansas City went 15-2 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye and an easier path to the Super Bowl than Buffalo.

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 24-13 in the AFC Divisional round, while the Bills had to play two games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills beat the Denver Broncos 31-12 in the Wild Card round and then beat the Ravens 27-25 in the Divisional Round.

Round four between the two AFC powerhouses will come on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Only then will Reid find out wherher his players' big game experience will give them an advantage.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.