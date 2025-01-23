Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs may have one advantage over the Bills ahead of the AFC Championship, Andy Reid says

The Bills beat the Chiefs 30-21 in Week 11

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to playing in big games, especially against the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked on Wednesday if the Chiefs had an advantage over the Bills in the AFC Championship game due to so many players having experience in these types of games. 

"Listen, it normally doesn’t hurt, for sure. I don’t know how you weigh out the advantage of it, but I feel like we play these guys all the time. They know us, we know them but … to answer your question, I’m glad we have all those guys, and you’ll need all of them," Reid said in his press conference. 

Andy Reid looks on

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Houston Texans during the first half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The Bills were the only team to beat the Chiefs when they played their starters in a game this season in Week 11.

The Bills won 30-21, capped off by Josh Allen's 26-yard touchdown run on fourth and two to seal the game. 

That matchup was in Buffalo, while the AFC Championship game is in Kansas City.

The Bills are 4-3 against the Chiefs in their last seven games, however those three losses have all come in the playoffs.

Last season, the Chiefs eliminated the Bills in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round before beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. 

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime in the Divisional Round a couple of years ago in one of the most legendary playoff games in recent memory.

In the season prior to that epic Divisional round game, the Chiefs outlasted the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship.

This season, Kansas City went 15-2 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye and an easier path to the Super Bowl than Buffalo. 

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 24-13 in the AFC Divisional round, while the Bills had to play two games. 

Josh Allen and Curtis Samuel

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) after Samuel's touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills beat the Denver Broncos 31-12 in the Wild Card round and then beat the Ravens 27-25 in the Divisional Round.

Round four between the two AFC powerhouses will come on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Only then will Reid find out wherher his players' big game experience will give them an advantage.

