Bills' Josh Allen addresses viral photo of wife Hailee Steinfeld wearing Broncos gear

Long before Hailee Steinfeld was married to Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, she was donning Denver Broncos gear during that team’s Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

With the Bills and Broncos squaring off in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, Steinfeld’s picture from 10 years ago resurfaced on social media. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Allen about the viral picture.

"Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around. Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home," Wolfson posted on X.

Allen and Steinfeld got married in June 2025, and announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2025.

Last week was eventful for the couple, as Allen led the Bills to a Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars while Steinfeld presented an award at the Golden Globes. Steinfeld starred in 'Sinners,' which was up for seven awards, and won Best Original Score — Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Allen was sensational in the Bills’ 27-24 win over the Jaguars last week. The reigning MVP completed 28 of his 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

With the Bills down four points with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Allen led a nine-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to help seal the win.

It was the first road playoff win of Allen’s career. If the four-time Pro Bowler hopes to make it to his first career Super Bowl, he will have to take down the Broncos on the road next.

The No. 6-seeded Bills take on the top-seeded Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

