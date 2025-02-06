Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills' Josh Allen wins 1st career NFL MVP

Allen carried the Bills to the AFC championship

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Josh Allen finally has some hardware.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the first time on Thursday.

Fans wondered what Allen would do after the Bills traded Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Well, he clearly was just fine.

Josh Allen leaves field

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.  (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Allen threw 28 touchdowns against a career-low six interceptions while also scoring a dozen touchdowns with his legs. Allen’s 77.4 QBR was the NFL’s best, which is more impressive considering he didn’t exactly have household names to throw to – Khalil Shakir led the team in targets (100), receptions (76), and yards (821). 

Allen got the benefit of a rather subpar division, clinching the AFC East on Dec. 1. But, it became very clear that as long as Allen is in the fold, the Bills will have a chance to compete.

Josh Allen throws

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

He beat out Lamar Jackson narrowly – perhaps the AFC divisional round was foreshadowing of the MVP vote, as Allen’s Bills pulled out a narrow 27-25 win over Baltimore two and a half weeks ago.

Allen received 383 total voting points, while Jackson got 362. Allen got 27 of 50 first-place votes, while Jackson received the other 23 - Allen received 22 second-place votes to Jackson's 26 (Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow each received one), while Allen also got a third-place vote. Jackson actually recorded a fourth-place tally.

This comes despite Jackson actually receiving more First-team All-Pro votes than Allen - it's the first time since 1987 (John Elway) that a First-team All-Pro did not win the MVP.

Allen is yet to get over the Kansas City Chiefs hump, losing to them for a fourth time in the playoffs in the AFC title game. However, a long-coveted MVP is finally on Allen’s resume.

Allen also beat out Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff.

