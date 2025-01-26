Josh Allen crushed after losing to Chiefs again in playoffs: 'To be the champs, you got to beat the champs'

The Kansas City Chiefs once again saw confetti falling in their favor in a crucial game, as they won the AFC Championship for the third straight season to give themselves a chance at Super Bowl history in New Orleans next month.

On the other sideline, the Buffalo Bills were gutted when they saw Samaje Perine run for the first down necessary to seal the 32-29 victory.

After the game, quarterback Josh Allen let his feelings out when asked about his emotions following yet another loss to the Chiefs in the postseason.

"It’s just not fun," he said after letting out a sigh. "But to be the champs, you got to beat the champs, and we didn’t do it tonight."

Allen is now 0-4 against the Chiefs in the postseason, so the regular season victory over Kansas City at the Bills' Highmark Stadium does not matter in the end for this squad or its quarterback.

However, the ball was in Allen’s hands to change that winless streak late in the fourth quarter. However, with the two-minute warning and fourth-and-5 on the scoreboard, the Chiefs dialed up the perfect pressure, and Allen launched a prayer downfield to tight end Dalton Kincaid.

It hit his arms but went incomplete. Then, with the Bills down three points, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs knew a couple of first downs equaled another Super Bowl trip.

"They gave a good look," Allen said when asked what he saw before that fourth-down snap. "Didn’t see anything in my first cadence. They were sliding left, the corner came…yeah."

There was not much else Allen could say just minutes after falling just short again at the Bills’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993. However, Mahomes was classy after the game, giving kudos to Allen during his speech while hoisting the AFC title trophy.

"I have so much respect for Josh, man," he said to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz. "He’s a true competitor, a true warrior, a great football player. They always come down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. I’m excited to get down to New Orleans. Let’s go make history."

The Bills wanted to be looking at one more game to hopefully give the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl – they infamously lost four straight from 1990-93 – but they will have to go back to the drawing board with the offseason starting to see if they can change that in 2025.

Allen could be getting a massive personal accolade, as he is an MVP finalist and expected to be a frontrunner alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for their work during the 2024 campaign.

However, Allen will say he does not care about individual achievements right now. His Bills lost, again at the hands of the Chiefs, and they will have months to stew over it before a new season begins.

"You can either get it done, or you can’t. We didn’t get it done," Allen said.

