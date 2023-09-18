Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills great Takeo Spikes needles team over seating placement for game vs Raiders

Spikes was All-Pro, 2-time Pro Bowler with Buffalo

Former Buffalo Bills star linebacker Takeo Spikes was at the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and got a chance to send the fans into a frenzy before kickoff.

But Spikes wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he didn’t stay for the entire game because of where his seats were. Spikes posted a photo that showed him looking over Highmark Stadium from a suite, but he had an obstructed view.

Takeo Spikes vs Jets

Takeo Spikes of the Buffalo Bills looks on before facing the New York Jets on November 7, 2004, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

"Congrats to @BuffaloBills for getting a dominant win in home opener," he wrote. "I wish I could've stayed for the entire game but seating accommodations (sic) were NOT the standard."

"How you gonna have the @NFLLegends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout."

Spikes added, "Disappointing is an understatement."

The Bills didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Takeo Spikes vs Broncos

Takeo Spikes of the Buffalo Bills is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos at Ralph Wilson Stadium on August 15, 2004, in Orchard Park, New York. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

The Bills won the game, 38-10. Josh Allen had three touchdown passes and was 31 of 37 with 274 passing yards.

Spikes was an All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler during his years in Buffalo. It was the only time he earned those honors during his career. He played five years with the Cincinnati Bengals, three with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the San Diego Chargers and another with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Takeo Spikes vs Raiders

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Takeo Spikes enters the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 17, 2023. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

He had 29 sacks and 1,431 tackles in 219 games.

