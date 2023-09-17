Dolphins' Mike McDaniel hilariously sprints off field after halftime interview

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t want to wait around too long Sunday night as the team took a 17-3 lead into halftime against the New England Patriots.

McDaniel spoke to NBC’s Melissa Stark briefly about the strategy the Dolphins had used to take a commanding lead through the first 30 minutes of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But once he was done with the interview, the second-year head coach took a few steps and then bolted to the locker room to address his team. McDaniel turned around to see if the camera was going to match his pace but he appeared to be too fast as he sped into the tunnel.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

During the actual interview, Stark said McDaniel was able to move the ball against the Belichick defense – appearing to be speaking about the team as opposed to just the coach.

But McDaniel took the literal route.

"I haven’t done anything," he said. "The players have done a great job of executing some stuff. We need to clean some stuff up. They’re always in the game and we have a whole half to play so can’t let our guard down. Need to make some second-half adjustments and press forward."

He also praised the defense for really honing their skills and fundamentals in order to create chaos and only give up three points at the half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stark said thank you and McDaniel bolted to the back.

The Dolphins won, 24-17.