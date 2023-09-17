Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel hilariously sprints off field after halftime interview

The Dolphins were up 17-3 at the half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t want to wait around too long Sunday night as the team took a 17-3 lead into halftime against the New England Patriots.

McDaniel spoke to NBC’s Melissa Stark briefly about the strategy the Dolphins had used to take a commanding lead through the first 30 minutes of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike McDaniel looks on the field

Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins during the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

But once he was done with the interview, the second-year head coach took a few steps and then bolted to the locker room to address his team. McDaniel turned around to see if the camera was going to match his pace but he appeared to be too fast as he sped into the tunnel.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

During the actual interview, Stark said McDaniel was able to move the ball against the Belichick defense – appearing to be speaking about the team as opposed to just the coach.

But McDaniel took the literal route.

Mike McDaniel talks to the team

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with his team during the first half against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"I haven’t done anything," he said. "The players have done a great job of executing some stuff. We need to clean some stuff up. They’re always in the game and we have a whole half to play so can’t let our guard down. Need to make some second-half adjustments and press forward."

He also praised the defense for really honing their skills and fundamentals in order to create chaos and only give up three points at the half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike McDaniel talks to Tua Tagovailoa

Mike McDaniel talks with Tua Tagovailoa during the New England Patriots game on Sept. 17, 2023. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Stark said thank you and McDaniel bolted to the back.

The Dolphins won, 24-17.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.