Bill Belichick's rumored relationship with Jordon Hudson, 24, draws reaction from pageant world: report

The rumored relationship between former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant, has reportedly become a hot topic in Hudson’s former circles.

Reports last week identified Belichick’s new fling as Hudson, a Massachuestts native . The two apparently met on a commercial flight from Boston to Florida in 2021 and have been linked ever since his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022.

The 72-year-old NFL coach and Hudson have since been spotted together, and she was also reportedly seen at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week. However, talk about the relationship has now made its way into the pageant world.

According to the New York Post, Hudson has competed in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. Speaking exclusively to the outlet, one fellow competitor in the Miss Massachusetts Teen USA pageant said she was shocked by the news.

"I didn’t even know she had a boyfriend — I heard from people she’s kind of all over the place with dating."

"She’s not shy — wanting the limelight is one thing, but dating someone in his 70s is another. I didn’t realize she’d go as far to do that for fame," the person said, adding that Belichick is "old enough to be her grandfather!"

Another person speculated that the two might have actually met on a dating app.

"I was shocked – not so much by the age [difference] but I don’t know in what world Bill Belichick would be riding a commercial plane," the source told the Post, before adding, "My guess would be they met on a dating app, maybe Raya, or an upscale dating app."

TMZ Sports reported the two had been dating as early as 2022. According to the report, their first meeting ended with Belichick writing a note in her college textbook.

"Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick appeared to write in the book, signed Feb. 11, 2021, along with the six Super Bowls he won as the Patriots head coach.

Hudson, according to her Instagram bio, describes herself as a "philosopher" and "entrepreneur."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik have contributed to this report.