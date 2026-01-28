Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame omission draws sharp reaction from 49ers legend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The report that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick would not be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on the first ballot sparked strong reactions across the sports world.

According to ESPN, Belichick — who won two Super Bowl rings as a New York Giants assistant before coaching the Patriots to six titles — received 40 of the required 50 votes for induction. Long presumed a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Belichick’s omission raised questions about how the votes fell.

San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Brent Jones was among those who weighed in on Belichick's snub.

"It was pretty rough. I did not see that one coming. I understand that he certainly might have angered some media members over the years. I think to punish him for one year, unfortunately, I think puts a little stain on the Hall of Fame," Jones told Fox News Digital.

The former 49ers tight end played a key role in San Francisco's back-to-back Super Bowl title runs before adding a third in 1994. Jones cited Belichick’s success on the game’s biggest stage and said he believes the former NFL coach will ultimately be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

"A guy that has eight Super Bowl rings… doesn't even sound real. I have three and I think that's outrageous, and I can't even imagine eight. He's going to get in obviously, but it kind of made everybody at the Hall of Fame probably not look as good as they would like heading into the Super Bowl and all the publicity that goes around that — and especially the announcement of the new Hall of Fame members."

Jones spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Athletes in Action and the Super Bowl Breakfast.

Jones has been tapped to emcee the 38th edition of the annual event. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will receive the Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award at the breakfast. Each year's recipient is recognized for exemplifying "outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community."

This year's Super Bowl is being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California — the 49ers’ home since 2014. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship to claim their spot in next week's game, while the New England Patriots outlasted the Denver Broncos in a snowy AFC title game.

The Seahawks opened as the odds-on favorites in the Super Bowl XLIX rematch. Jones believes the Seahawks could end up earning the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

"Seattle … has the best defense in the league. I think Sam Darnold has been a great story. I've seen him week in and week out in the NFC West and my perspective is the Seahawks are going to be this year's champion. But the Patriots might have something to say about that."

In addition to his eight championship rings, Belichick's coaching resume includes 333 total wins, including postseason victories. That figure trails Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's 347 victories on the all-time list.

ESPN reported that Belichick was "puzzled" and "disappointed" when he learned he was not elected this year. The current North Carolina football coach also questioned what more he needed to accomplish to secure the necessary backing for his first-ballot candidacy. "Six Super Bowls isn't enough?" he asked an associate, sources told ESPN.

This year — and for the first time — longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also a Hall of Fame finalist. It is unclear whether Kraft or any other finalists were elected to the 2026 class.

Chuck Knox, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, Buddy Parker and Mike Shanahan, were the other semifinalists in the 2026 coaches category.

