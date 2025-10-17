Cowboys' Trevon Diggs mysteriously enters concussion protocol after suffering 'accident' at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys' already rough defense took an unexpected hit Friday because of an at-home injury.

Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered an "accident" at home that landed him in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday.

The injury will force Diggs to miss Dallas’ game Sunday against its NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schottenheimer said the accident occurred Thursday night, less than 72 hours before kickoff.

It has been a nightmare season for the Cowboys defensively, as they have allowed the most yards per game (411.7) and the second-most points (30.7) in the league.

TUA TAGOVAILOA APOLOGIZES FOR PUBLICLY CRITICIZING DOLPHINS TEAMMATES AFTER TEAM'S LOSS

Because of that, the Cowboys are 2-3-1 in a division that now seems like it could be a dogfight. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 and are looking to become the first back-to-back NFC East champs in two decades, but the Commanders are 3-3, and the New York Giants moved to a surprising 2-4 after taking down the Eagles last week.

Injuries have riddled Diggs over the last few years. After being a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and then making his second Pro Bowl the following year, Diggs played in just two games in 2023 and missed six last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has not played up to his Pro Bowl self, as he is still waiting on his first interception, and even defended pass. But a mainstay for the Dallas defense is out for the foreseeable future, which is never good news.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.