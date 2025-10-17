Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs mysteriously enters concussion protocol after suffering 'accident' at home

Diggs will miss Sunday's game vs Washington

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys' already rough defense took an unexpected hit Friday because of an at-home injury.

Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered an "accident" at home that landed him in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday.

The injury will force Diggs to miss Dallas’ game Sunday against its NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders.

Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks to cover New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Schottenheimer said the accident occurred Thursday night, less than 72 hours before kickoff.

It has been a nightmare season for the Cowboys defensively, as they have allowed the most yards per game (411.7) and the second-most points (30.7) in the league.

Trevon Diggs at Steelers game

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.  (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Because of that, the Cowboys are 2-3-1 in a division that now seems like it could be a dogfight. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 and are looking to become the first back-to-back NFC East champs in two decades, but the Commanders are 3-3, and the New York Giants moved to a surprising 2-4 after taking down the Eagles last week.

Injuries have riddled Diggs over the last few years. After being a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and then making his second Pro Bowl the following year, Diggs played in just two games in 2023 and missed six last season.

Trevon Diggs walks off the football field

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He has not played up to his Pro Bowl self, as he is still waiting on his first interception, and even defended pass. But a mainstay for the Dallas defense is out for the foreseeable future, which is never good news.

