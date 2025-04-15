Bill Belichick's girlfriend makes peculiar appearance at UNC football practice

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was the talk of the college football world over the weekend as she made a particularly peculiar appearance at a North Carolina Tar Heels practice.

Hudson’s appearance went viral as she was seen adjusting what appeared to be Belichick’s microphone as he started to get his team in shape for the 2025 season. Hudson wore a long coat, a turtleneck sweater and heels as she was seen on the field with the 72-year-old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There seemed to be a good reason for Hudson’s appearance.

Pro Football Talk pointed out that Hudson was "just doing her job." Hudson had a producer role for a documentary on Belichick. The clip showed Hudson doing what any good producer would do – help the coach get properly mic’d up. The report noted that the documentary was set to be with NFL Films before the production company handling it changed.

The Carolina Cockroach posted the video on TikTok over the weekend, and it has since gone viral.

Hudson’s role within the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been documented in recent email reports.

JD VANCE NEARLY FUMBLES OHIO STATE'S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY DURING WHITE HOUSE VISIT

Belichick requested Hudson be copied on emails, according to The Assembly last month.

The Athletic reported that Hudson implored UNC’s communications teams to make sure that they present Steve Belichick as his "own established, credible entity" rather than the son of the legendary NFL coach.

She also reportedly asked UNC officials in February to monitor "slanderous" social media posts directed at Belichick.

"I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator,’" Belichick responded in one email.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless, Belichick and Hudson’s relationship appeared to be hot and heavy. The two showed up together at the NFL Honors before the Super Bowl.