Bengals' Joe Mixon connects with Tee Higgins for TD score in Super Bowl LVI: 'Cincy Special'

Mixon threw a 6-yard TD pass to Higgins to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI midway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed it back to running back Joe Mixon, who was expected to run a sweep, slowed up and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide out Tee Higgins to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive, and the Bengals’ cut their deficit to 13-10 with 5:47 to go before the half.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after scoring a TD during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Many Twitter users are reacting to the play, calling it the "Cincy Special."

The Rams got on the board first when QB Matt Stafford tossed a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr. to give Los Angeles an early 7-0. Just before the end of the first quarter, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson booted a 29-yard field goal to give Cincinnati its first points of the game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On the Rams’ ensuing drive, Stafford connected with NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard score, and after a missed extra point, Los Angeles held a 13-3 lead.

With 2:10 to go in the first half, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Stafford in the end zone.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova