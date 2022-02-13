Bengals' Joe Mixon connects with Tee Higgins for TD score in Super Bowl LVI: 'Cincy Special'

The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI midway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Joe Burrow tossed it back to running back Joe Mixon, who was expected to run a sweep, slowed up and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide out Tee Higgins to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive, and the Bengals’ cut their deficit to 13-10 with 5:47 to go before the half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Many Twitter users are reacting to the play, calling it the "Cincy Special."

The Rams got on the board first when QB Matt Stafford tossed a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr. to give Los Angeles an early 7-0. Just before the end of the first quarter, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson booted a 29-yard field goal to give Cincinnati its first points of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the Rams’ ensuing drive, Stafford connected with NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard score, and after a missed extra point, Los Angeles held a 13-3 lead.

With 2:10 to go in the first half, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Stafford in the end zone.