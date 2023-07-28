Expand / Collapse search
Joe Burrow
Published

Bengals coach reveals Joe Burrow recovery timeline after calf strain injury

Cincinnati is set to open the season Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain that will have him sidelined for "several weeks," according to head coach Zac Taylor. 

"Calf strain. It will take several weeks," Taylor said after Friday's practice. "And that's the information we have right now."

Joe Burrow walks on field

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Wednesday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

When asked whether the timeline could go into the regular season, Taylor said "several weeks is several weeks." 

Cincinnati is set to open the season Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow gave Bengals fans and the NFL a major scare Thursday when he required a cart in order to get off the practice field. 

The injury was captured on video, with Burrow pulling up lame after rolling out of the pocket to his arm side. 

Joe Burrow warms up before the game against the Bills

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Burrow was seen getting into the cart before being taken off the field. 

"Joe got more days this July than he ever has in the NFL," Taylor said. "And so I feel really good about the progress we made during those July practices with Joe. And when he’s able to get back, we’ll be able to get the work in we need." 

It’s the third straight training camp that Burrow has dealt with an injury, with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in 2021, and suffering a ruptured appendix before the start of the training camp in 2022. 

Joe Burrow during training camp

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Wednesday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati is coming off its second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, the eventual Super Bowl champs. 

Burrow threw for a career-high 35 touchdowns in 2022 as the Bengals went 12-4. 

The team and the 2022 Pro Bowl quarterback are reportedly working on a contract extension. 

"I'm focused on getting a deal done that's good for us, good for me, good for the team and good for everybody," Burrow said Wednesday, per ESPN. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.