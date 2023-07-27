Bengals' Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering calf injury, head coach says

Cincinnati Bengals fans are likely breathing a sigh of relief after hearing head coach Zac Taylor give an answer to quarterback Joe Burrow being carted off the practice field on Thursday.

Burrow suffered a calf injury, Taylor told reporters, which led to him pulling up during a team drill at training camp. However, when a non-contact injury like that happens, everyone tends to think worst-case scenario.

Taylor added that he has no other information about the injury at this time.

Burrow was seen being helped by numerous people getting on the cart, as he hopped without his right leg touching the turf.

The injury was captured on video, where Burrow was seen scrambling out of the pocket, running to his right while looking upfield.

All of a sudden, Burrow pulled up and hopped around without putting his right leg on the ground.

The crowd's reaction very likely matched the feeling of his Bengals coaches and teammates watching at the time.

It goes without saying how important Burrow is to the Bengals’ success, since he was their first overall selection three seasons ago.

After a rough rookie campaign with a 207-1 record, Burrow helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, passing for 4,611 yards with a 70.4 completion rate to lead the NFL. He had 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions during that regular season, too.

Cincinnati returned to the AFC Championship Game last season behind Burrow’s 12-4 record as a starter during the regular season. He also led the Bengals into Buffalo for the AFC Divisional Round against the Bills, winning a snowy battle to advance in the playoffs.

Entering his fourth year, a contract conversation began among experts and fans alike, with Burrow quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Though nothing was finalized before the start of the season, it was a no-brainer for the Bengals to pick up his fifth-year option.

The only thought now is how long Burrow will be sidelined, though a calf strain is a better injury to have than others that have seen the same situation unfold on the field.