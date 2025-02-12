Bengals' Joe Burrow says he put up MVP-caliber season despite lingering wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns — and he wasn’t 100% healthy.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take," Burrow, 28, was asked how his wrist was during this past season after having surgery on it in November 2023 to repair a torn ligament.

"Whenever you have a ligament injury, your joint is going to take around two years to get all the mobility back and everything that you feel like you need," he said.

Despite not being two years removed from the surgery and not having "all the mobility back," Burrow was fantastic for the Bengals this season.

He finished fourth in the NFL MVP race, with the former LSU star completing over 70% of his passing attempts despite having the most pass attempts in the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler amassed 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while playing in all 17 games.

There were times during the season when Burrow’s surgically repaired wrist, which is on his throwing arm, didn’t feel so good.

"It feels good right now, there were a couple times I fell on it during the year it didn’t quite feel as good, I would say. Kind of just depending on the day, but we got into a good routine at the end of the year to feel as good as I could by Sunday," he said.

The Bengals narrowly missed the playoffs at 9-8. They won their last five games of the season, but dug themselves too deep of a hole to climb out in time.

Burrow said having an offseason where he can train and not focus on rehab will be helpful.

"I think that’ll just help me level up even more because I’m not going to be focused on rehab and everything, I can just focus on quarterback-specific things, working out, getting my body the way that I want to for the year. So, I’m excited about that," he said.

With Burrow having a full offseason to train, Bengals fans can only dream of what their franchise quarterback can do next season while being closer to fully healthy.

