Bengals' Tee Higgins says he'd 'love' to return to Cincinnati ahead of free agency

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins would love to return in free agency, but knows it’s not in his control.

Higgins, 26, and fellow star Ja’Marr Chase have been one of the league's best wide receiver duos since Chase entered the NFL in 2021.

"I mean, obviously I would love to be there in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff, everything in the building. But, hey, it’s not in my control." Higgins said via FOX19 Cincinncati.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Higgins is one of many key players the Bengals have hitting free agency, and it’s not guaranteed they will make a strong offer to retain their 2020 second-round pick.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill, cornerback Mike Hilton and tight end Mike Gesicki are among the core group of players hitting free agency.

In addition, Chase and star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson are seeking large contract extensions.

SUPER BOWL LIX SHATTERS VIEWERSHIP RECORDS AS MILLIONS WATCHED EAGLES WIN

Higgins said he is going to take some time away before deciding on his future.

"I’m just trying to stay away from it right now and clear my head, get away from the game, especially after this, after (the Super Bowl). Clear my head, get away from the game for a few weeks, and then, obviously, in March, that’s when things will start ramping up for me with the free agency coming up," Higgins said.

Higgins will be highly sought after in free agency. Despite being second fiddle to Chase in Cincinnati, he has proven his ability to be the No. 1 receiver in any team's offense.

The 6-foot-4-inch receiver has dealt with injury issues, missing five games in each of the last two seasons, but has been highly productive when on the field.

Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through his five-year career, Higgins has caught 330 passes for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Bengals finished 9-8 this season, just missing the playoffs after suffering one-too-many heartbreaking losses early in the season.

Retaining Higgins, among other key players, would go a long way to ensuring the Bengals remain in playoff contention for years to come.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.