Bengals’ Joe Burrow says contract talks ‘in the works’ ahead of 2023 season: ‘I'm pretty clear on what I want’

Joe Burrow said negotiations for a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals are in the works, but he remained tight-lipped about the details when speaking to the media Tuesday.

Burrow, who is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, confirmed he’s actively involved in talks about a contract extension after Cincinnati picked up his fifth-year option last month but declined to go into specifics.

"I'm involved. That's in the works," Burrow said. "That's not really something that I like to play out in the media. Just the way I think they want to do business, I want to do business, we prefer to keep that between us."

Since bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury as a rookie, Burrow has gone 20-10 as a starter while leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. The 26-year-old has passed for more than 4,400 yards in each of the past two seasons with 69 touchdown passes.

"I'm pretty clear on what I want in the contract and what I think is best for myself and the team," he later added. "So we're on the road to making that happen."

Burrow did reveal one detail about those discussions, saying he’s taking into account the overall picture, and that includes other players "that need to be paid."

"It doesn't matter how good your quarterback is. If you don't have good players around him, you're not going to be a very good team."

A deal is expected to be reached before the 2023 season starts.

The focus on Burrow’s extension comes after the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 deal and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



