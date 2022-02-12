Bengals' Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: 'I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best'

Joe Burrow wants to be the best in the NFL at his position, and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback acknowledged Friday he is chasing greatness.

"Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years," Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.com . "I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time."

The 2020 first overall draft pick from LSU smashed single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TD passes (34) and 300-yard games (six).

His precision passing ranked first in the league; he had a 70.4% completion percentage. Despite being sacked a league-high 51 times, Burrow led the league with 8.9 yards per pass attempt.

In just his second NFL season, Burrow has the opportunity to become the first QB in league history to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and a Super Bowl.

Burrow led Cincinnati to its first AFC North title in six years. He also guided the Bengals to their first postseason victory in 31 years when they came away with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Bengals won their first road postseason game in franchise history one week later when they took down the top-seeded Titans in Tennessee. After trailing at the half to the Chiefs in the AFC championship, Burrow engineered a comeback for the ages to pull out the overtime win in Kansas City.

The Bengals are playing in their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

