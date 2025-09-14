Bengals' Joe Burrow could miss 3 months as surgery an option for turf toe injury: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati Bengals could be facing a major setback with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow left Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a toe injury, and NFL Network reported he is feared to have Grade 3 turf toe. That type of injury usually requires surgery and comes with a lengthy recovery.

The Bengals reportedly sent images of Burrow’s injury to Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot specialist, to determine whether surgery is necessary. If so, recovery could sideline Burrow for up to three months — essentially the entire regular season.

The team confirmed Burrow is dealing with a toe injury, though no decision has been made on whether he will need surgery. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Arik Armstead sacked Burrow. He stayed on the turf and slammed his helmet in frustration.

On the next series, after the Bengals intercepted Trevor Lawrence, backup Jake Browning entered the game while Burrow was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

Browning went on to lead the Bengals to a comeback win, diving into the end zone with just seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal a 31-27 victory.

Cincinnati improved to 2-0 to start the 2025 season, but the franchise is holding its breath that Burrow could return sooner rather than later. The Bengals missed the playoffs last year despite Burrow’s strong season, when he led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns on his way to being named Comeback Player of the Year.

Injuries, however, have been a recurring challenge for the 28-year-old quarterback. He tore multiple ligaments in his left knee in 2020 and suffered a torn wrist ligament in 2023, with both injuries ending his season prematurely.

An announcement from the Bengals could come as early as Monday, but it is expected that Burrow will be ruled out at least for next week’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

