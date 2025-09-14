Joe Burrow suffers toe injury as backup Jake Browning leads Bengals to last-second win vs Jaguars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury that knocked him out of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Bengals’ offensive line was having trouble handling the Jaguars’ pass rush, forcing Burrow to scramble around the pocket. In the second quarter, that pressure led to Burrow’s injury after he was sacked.

Burrow slammed his helmet after the sack by the Jaguars’ Arik Armstead and lay back in clear discomfort. After being on the turf for a few moments, he hopped to his feet, but he wasn’t able to put pressure on his foot.

When the Bengals’ defense picked off Trevor Lawrence, it wasn’t Burrow who came out onto the field but Jake Browning, running the offense in his place. Instead, Burrow was spotted needing help walking into the locker room.

Burrow finished with just 76 passing yards on 7-of-13 passing with one touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase.

Luckily for the Bengals, Browning was up for the challenge as he led Cincinnati to a comeback victory late in the fourth quarter.

After forcing a turnover on downs near their goal line, Browning led a 92-yard drive in 15 plays, capping it with a one-yard touchdown run to take a 31-27 lead with 18 seconds left.

Lawrence, who had a roller-coaster game, was unable to make magic happen in the remaining seconds as the Bengals moved to 2-0 on the season. Jacksonville fell to 1-1 after winning in Week 1.

What helped Browning in Burrow’s absence was the presence of Chase, who had 14 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. Browning still threw three interceptions but also had two touchdown passes to Mitchell Tinsley and Tee Higgins.

While they got the win, the Bengals will be holding their breath to see if the NFL’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year will be available next week.

