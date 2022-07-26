Bengals' Joe Burrow to have appendix taken out: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Burrow will reportedly miss time as he's scheduled to have his appendix taken out within the next couple of days.

Burrow is set to undergo surgery and will likely miss some time from training camp recovering, according to NFL.com.

The first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft had his rookie campaign cut short after suffering a torn ACL but lived up to the hype in his sophomore campaign.

Burrow carried the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 after finishing the 2020 season at a measly 2-14. In 16 games played last year, he led the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage, throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing just 14 interceptions.

In four playoff games, he threw five touchdowns and two interceptions, going for 1,105 yards through the air.

He was sacked 51 times for 370 yards, both the worst marks in football. He was sacked 19 times in the playoffs — nine of them in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans, and seven of them in their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in February.

His recovery time is up in the air, but he is expected to be ready in time for Week 1, which kicks off Sept. 11.