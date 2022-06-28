Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' Joe Burrow shares pro-choice message in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

Joe Burrow didn't share any other opinion on the matter outside the re-post

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared a pro-choice post on his Instagram Stories on Monday in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The post, which had been shared on multiple social media accounts, started with "I’m no pro-murdering babies" and gave several hypothetical situations about why a woman would choose to have an abortion.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs," the post read in part.

"I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

The post rattled off several other hypotheticals.

"You can argue and say that I’m pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I’m pro-life. Their lives. Women’s lives," the post ended.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, at least 13 states in the country have so-called "trigger laws," which ban most abortions, that will take effect immediately or within weeks of the high court's ruling. Blue states, however, are looking to expand access to abortion.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022.

Burrow didn’t comment on the ruling other than the post.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

