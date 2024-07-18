Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Cody Ford faces cheating allegations from ex after split

Ford, Tianna Robillard were engaged in April, split in June

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford is a relative unknown in the NFL ranks.

Ford was a second-round draft pick in 2019 by the Buffalo Bills. He played in 38 games for Buffalo, mostly starting in his rookie season. But injuries ended up costing him a spot in the starting lineup and later on the team. He played a season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and joined the Bengals in 2023, only starting one of the 17 games he appeared in.

Cody Ford on the Bengals

Cody Ford of the Cincinnati Bengals prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 8, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Louisiana native’s claim to fame was when he started to date TikTok star Tianna Robillard, who now boasts more than 2 million followers on the social media platform. The two revealed their relationship in January 2023 and were engaged in April.

Robillard, however, revealed in a tearful video in June that the two had split up. Any trace of their relationship was mostly deleted from social media post-breakup.

The social media influencer appeared on "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" and told her that she found out Ford was cheating on her. Robillard said she received a comment from a moderator during a live stream that suggested Ford was cheating on her.

Robillard told Earle that she reached out to the commenter and read through the messages the person was sending her. She said while she was on a work trip to Paris, Ford allegedly leaked their home address and the allegations of him being unfaithful felt "real."

Cody Ford on the Bengals

Cody Ford of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

"I looked through my messages, and I find what I needed ... he was giving people the address to our Cincinnati home while he was over there for OTAs," Robillard said.

"We were doing long-distance for a couple of months, but this was happening (two days) before he came home (from OTAs while they lived in Dallas). So, I dug more into it and got all the receipts and all the info I needed," she said.

Robillard suggested she was stunned by some of the messages.

"The words that were spoken I had never heard out of his mouth, I had never received myself," she said. "It was really wild. It was like, ‘Who are you?’ I felt like my world was fake."

Robillard also noted that Ford cheated on her six months into their relationship.

"I left everything and I have to rebuild everything," she said.

Cody Ford comes out of the tunnel

Cody Ford of the Buffalo Bills runs to the field prior to a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on August 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Ford has not responded to the allegations. Instead, his Instagram has been focused on football and business. He is not following her on the social media platform either.

