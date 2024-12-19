Bengals' Chase Brown upset with fine for jumping into Salvation Army kettle: 'It's bait'

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown scored against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium two weeks ago and celebrated as any NFL athlete would – he jumped into The Salvation Army kettle.

Brown’s 19-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow put the Bengals up 14-10 in the second quarter. Cincinnati defeated Dallas 27–20 thanks to a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with nearly one minute left in the game.

Earlier this week, Brown learned the hard way the consequences of his celebration, even if it did draw attention to The Salvation Army – which has worked with the Cowboys for more than three decades on various initiatives. He was fined $5,000.

"I'm appealing it tomorrow," he said on The Athletic’s "Scoop City" podcast on Tuesday. "I would rather like cut it in half, and then we just donate it to The Salvation Army. They're (the kettles) in every corner (of the field), there's four like it's bait. That's bait, we're getting set up."

The Bengals selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He planted his flag as the team’s top running back this season.

Brown, in 14 games, has 832 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as well as 47 catches for 318 yards and four touchdown catches.

It is not the first time the NFL has doled out fines for the Salvation Army stunt.

Dallas Cowboys players Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon have all been fined in recent years for using the kettle as a celebration prop.