Benches clear in Yankees-Orioles game after awkward collision at second base

After an awkward collision during the fourth inning of the Baltimore Orioles' 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday, tempers flared, and the benches cleared.

Orioles’ outfielder Heston Kjerstad stole second base, and as he slid, Yankees second baseman Pablo Reyes landed on Kjerstad’s head and neck area after he jumped in an attempt to corral catcher Austin Wells’ errant throw.

Kjerstad stood up and aired his frustrations towards Reyes. An umpire got in between Reyes and Kjerstad, while Yankees’ starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco came off the mound and hustled toward Kjerstad.

As Carrasco hustled over to second base, the team's benches and relief pitchers streamed out of their respective dugouts and bullpens and hustled toward the action. No punches were thrown, as only words were exchanged, and the situation was de-escalated quickly.

"We got tangled up there, emotions from both sides kind of went off," Kjerstad said postgame. "I don't think it was too much."

Reyes said he felt disrespected by Kjerstad’s comments following the play.

"A couple words there that I felt like disrespected me in the heat of the moment," Reyes said through a translator postgame. "Later on, he kind of toned down a little bit."

"Maybe at the beginning, he thought I did it on purpose," Reyes said. "But obviously, he couldn’t see the throw or how the play really developed."

The Orioles would go on to win the game, and win the series as they took two of three games from the Yankees. The series win over the Yankees was just their second series win of the season, as the Orioles had scuffled to begin the season.

The Orioles (12-18) will play the Kansas City Royals (16-15) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET following a day off on Thursday.

The Yankees (18-13) also have a day off on Thursday, and their next game will be against the Tampa Bay Rays (14-16) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

