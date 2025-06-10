Belmont Stakes draws in more than 3.8 million viewers as Sovereignty takes home victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism at the Belmont Stakes over the weekend brought in an increase in viewership, FOX Sports announced on Tuesday.

FOX and FS1 saw 3,831,000 viewers tune into the race. FOX Sports said it was a 5% increase from last year. The company added that viewership peaked at 5 million viewers between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports said the Belmont Stakes was the most-watched sporting event on Saturday. The horse race had plenty of competition, including the women’s French Open final, the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, several baseball matchups, and pro wrestling events.

Sovereignty charged down the final stretch to stun Journalism at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Sovereignty was a 2-1 shot to win the race after picking up a victory in the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

Journalism was the favorite to win after coming off a victory in the Preakness. Journalism just missed out on winning the Kentucky Derby.

The race will definitely leave horse racing fans wondering "what-if" after Sovereignty pulled out of the Preakness. There have only been a handful of horses to win the Triple Crown.

Justify was the last to complete the feat, in 2018.