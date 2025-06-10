Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes draws in more than 3.8 million viewers as Sovereignty takes home victory

Sovereignty narrowly defeated Journalism

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Horse racing announcer breaks down importance of Belmont Stakes Video

Horse racing announcer breaks down importance of Belmont Stakes

FOX Nation host Abby Hornacek speaks to horse racing announcer Frank Mirahmadi about what viewers should expect ahead of the 157th Belmont Stakes on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

The showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism at the Belmont Stakes over the weekend brought in an increase in viewership, FOX Sports announced on Tuesday.

FOX and FS1 saw 3,831,000 viewers tune into the race. FOX Sports said it was a 5% increase from last year. The company added that viewership peaked at 5 million viewers between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. ET.

Junior Alvarado on his horse

Jockey Junior Alvarado reacts aboard Sovereignty after winning the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FOX Sports said the Belmont Stakes was the most-watched sporting event on Saturday. The horse race had plenty of competition, including the women’s French Open final, the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, several baseball matchups, and pro wrestling events.

Sovereignty charged down the final stretch to stun Journalism at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Sovereignty was a 2-1 shot to win the race after picking up a victory in the Kentucky Derby earlier this year. 

Junior Alvarado holds up the trophy

Jockey Junior Alvarado holds up the August Belmont trophy after winning the Belmont Stakes, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Journalism was the favorite to win after coming off a victory in the Preakness. Journalism just missed out on winning the Kentucky Derby.

The race will definitely leave horse racing fans wondering "what-if" after Sovereignty pulled out of the Preakness. There have only been a handful of horses to win the Triple Crown.

Junior Alvardo and Sovereignty run

Jockey Junior Alvarado and Sovereignty cross the finish line at the Belmont Stakes, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Justify was the last to complete the feat, in 2018.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.