Social media influencer stirs Kentucky Derby controversy over alleged 'inappropriate' attire

Influencer Gabriela Moura turned heads at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend as she and her boyfriend, Josh Richards, attended the race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Moura, who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok and another 3 million on Instagram, wore a revealing black dress with a big hat, but it sparked debate over whether the attire was appropriate or not.

She posted a collage of photos of herself from the weekend. She was with Alix Earle and Livvy Dunne. She and Richards even had a double date with Earle and NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, as posted on her TikTok account.

Moura posted a "get ready with me" video ahead of one of the events around the Kentucky Derby and faced accusations of wearing "inappropriate" attire. She addressed the criticism in a subsequent clip.

"I'm getting ready for Kentucky Derby day two, and I saw a couple comments on my last video," she said. "I don't know if you're going to misunderstand what I'm saying in this video, but big boob girls are going to understand what I'm saying."

She added in the caption, "It doesn’t matter where i’m going or what im wearing the boobs are still gonna be there and people are still gonna say it’s vulgar. Like im not gonna wear a long sleeve turtleneck dress when it’s hot out."

Dunne and Earle both praised Moura in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Moura was on hand to watch Sovereignty defeat Journalism for the first victory of the 2025 Triple Crown.