Bears waive QB Blanchard, sign Williams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears have waived backup quarterback Matt Blanchard and signed QB Dalyn Williams.

Blanchard has not played in a regular-season game since he initially joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He returned to Chicago in 2015 after stops in Indianapolis (2015), Cleveland (2015), Green Bay (2015) and Carolina (2014).

Williams is an undrafted rookie from Dartmouth.

The Bears announced the moves Thursday.

