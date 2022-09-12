Bears' Jaylon Johnson on Trey Lance, win over 49ers: 'We made him play quarterback'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a rainy day at Soldier Field, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance learned an important lesson in being a starting quarterback in the NFL – that is, according to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Bears found their footing in the second half of Sunday’s match up with Justin Fields throwing two touchdowns and Eddie Jackson intercepting Lance in the fourth quarter to set up Khalil Herbert for another score.

Lance struggled against the Bears’ defense who limited him to just 164 yards and no touchdowns.

​​"What you think he did? He ain’t do s---," Johnson said of Lance, via NBC Sports Chicago . "We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback."

Lance did make a notable effort in his run game, leading the Niners in rushing yards with 54 yards on 13 attempts.

But Johnson’s blunt observation of Lance’s performance wasn’t all that bleak.

"Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback."

