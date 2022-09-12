Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Bears' Jaylon Johnson on Trey Lance, win over 49ers: 'We made him play quarterback'

The Bears defense limited Lance to 164 passing yards and no touchdowns

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a rainy day at Soldier Field, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance learned an important lesson in being a starting quarterback in the NFL – that is, according to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. 

The Bears found their footing in the second half of Sunday’s match up with Justin Fields throwing two touchdowns and Eddie Jackson intercepting Lance in the fourth quarter to set up Khalil Herbert for another score.

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lance struggled against the Bears’ defense who limited him to just 164 yards and no touchdowns. 

BEARS PENALIZED FOR ILLEGALLY USING TOWEL TO WIPE DOWN FIELD BEFORE FIELD-GOAL TRY 

​​"What you think he did? He ain’t do s---," Johnson said of Lance, via NBC Sports Chicago. "We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback."

Linebacker Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears tackles quarterback Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Linebacker Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears tackles quarterback Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lance did make a notable effort in his run game, leading the Niners in rushing yards with 54 yards on 13 attempts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Johnson’s blunt observation of Lance’s performance wasn’t all that bleak. 

"Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback."

Ray-Ray McCloud III #3 of the San Francisco 49ers gets a first down in the second quarter against Jaylon Johnson #33 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ray-Ray McCloud III #3 of the San Francisco 49ers gets a first down in the second quarter against Jaylon Johnson #33 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson, who was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, finished with four total tackles and one forced fumble.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com