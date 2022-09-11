Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears
Published

Justin Fields leads Bears to massive upset over 49ers

Fields threw a 51-yard touchdown that changed everything

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Chicago Bears pulled off the early upset of the NFL seasons, scoring 19 unanswered points to take down the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. 

It was quarterback Justin Fields who led the way in this comeback victory. Playing in the pouring rain, Fields only threw 17 times, connecting on just eight of them for 127 yards. But those connections were big ones, especially the 51-yard bomb to wide receiver Dante Pettis that made it a 10-7 game in favor of San Francisco. 

It's the throw that got the Bears back in the game, as both teams weren't doing well offensively. 

Linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers tackles Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago.

Niners quarterback Trey Lance didn’t help matters after that touchdown from Fields. The next drive ended after just six plays, and Chicago capitalized with a 10-play drive to take the lead, 13-10, after Fields found Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yard score.

San Francisco had a chance, though, after Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed the extra point. A field goal ties it, a touchdown puts them ahead. 

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, left, of the Bears celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on Sept. 11, 2022 in Chicago.

Lance, however, threw an interception that Eddie Jackson took into the red zone for the Bears. Chicago made it worthwhile with Khalil Herbert getting his first career touchdown in his first career game, 19-0. 

Lance had nothing left and the 49ers leave Soldier Field stunned, as the Bears, a team many believed could end up with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, start the season off on the right foot. Matt Eberflus also gets his first career win as head coach. 

Justin Fields of the Bears celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Khalil Herbert against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11, 2022 in Chicago.

Lance finished the game 13-for-28 for 164 yards and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 54 yards, while Deebo Samuel was the only touchdown scorer for the 49ers. He had eight carries for me 52 yards. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.