Justin Fields leads Bears to massive upset over 49ers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Bears pulled off the early upset of the NFL seasons, scoring 19 unanswered points to take down the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday.

It was quarterback Justin Fields who led the way in this comeback victory. Playing in the pouring rain, Fields only threw 17 times, connecting on just eight of them for 127 yards. But those connections were big ones, especially the 51-yard bomb to wide receiver Dante Pettis that made it a 10-7 game in favor of San Francisco.

It's the throw that got the Bears back in the game, as both teams weren't doing well offensively.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Niners quarterback Trey Lance didn’t help matters after that touchdown from Fields. The next drive ended after just six plays, and Chicago capitalized with a 10-play drive to take the lead, 13-10, after Fields found Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yard score.

BEARS, 49ERS PLAGUED WITH SLOPPY CONDITIONS AS TORRENTIAL RAIN SLAMS CHICAGO

San Francisco had a chance, though, after Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed the extra point. A field goal ties it, a touchdown puts them ahead.

Lance, however, threw an interception that Eddie Jackson took into the red zone for the Bears. Chicago made it worthwhile with Khalil Herbert getting his first career touchdown in his first career game, 19-0.

BEARS PENALIZED FOR ILLEGALLY USING TOWEL TO WIPE DOWN FIELD BEFORE FIELD-GOAL TRY

Lance had nothing left and the 49ers leave Soldier Field stunned, as the Bears, a team many believed could end up with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, start the season off on the right foot. Matt Eberflus also gets his first career win as head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lance finished the game 13-for-28 for 164 yards and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 54 yards, while Deebo Samuel was the only touchdown scorer for the 49ers. He had eight carries for me 52 yards.