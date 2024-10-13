Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Caleb Williams inexplicably throws pass off teammate's facemask

Williams responded with 2 touchdown passes in the second quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a head-scratching moment during the team’s Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

In the first quarter, while trailing 3-0, Williams dropped back to pass and tried to flick the ball up the field with a sidearm pass. However, the rookie quarterback threw the ball right into the facemask of Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

Caleb Williams stretches

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before the Jacksonville Jaguars game at the Tottenham HotspurStadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The play immediately went viral and Williams faced some scrutiny over it.

In the second quarter, Williams made up for it with a nifty play-action pass. He faked out the Jaguars’ defense and found tight end Cole Kmet up the seam. Kmet went through one Jacksonville would-be tackler and scampered into the end zone.

Caleb Williams looks down

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Williams then found Kmet for another touchdown right before halftime.

Chicago took a 14-3 lead into the locker room.

Williams was 12-of-15 for 128 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He also led the team with 56 rushing yards.

Williams has found success in spurts through five games this season. The No. 1 overall pick showcased his passing ability in a 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week when he threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Caelb Williams celebrates

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, right, celebrates after tight end Cole Kmet scored the first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

He also had 363 passing yards and two touchdown passes in a 20-15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.