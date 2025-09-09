Bears' Caleb Williams divides social media with gray undershirt underneath jersey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ignited a debate on social media with his uniform as he stepped onto the field on Monday night to play the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams, the second-year NFL player, was spotted with a gray undershirt underneath his Bears jersey.

The piece of equipment appeared to divide the internet while Chicago lost to Minnesota, 27-24.

For Williams, it was a tale of two halves. He had Chicago up four points at halftime and it appeared that he was going to take over and lead the Bears to a victory.

The offense punted the ball twice while the defense came through with a pick six from cornerback Nahshon Wright. In the fourth quarter, the Bears missed a field goal following an 11-play, 44-yard drive and punted two more times after that.

The lack of scoring allowed J.J. McCarthy to get the Vikings back into the game. He engineered three touchdown drives. And while Williams threw a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to bring the game to within three points, they barely had any time left when they got the ball last.

Williams was 21-of-35 with 210 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

"We said going into Week 1 that the team that would make the least number of mistakes would win the game, and unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "We made too many there late in the game, myself included. There were a number of things that I could have done better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.