Bear briefly interrupts Tennessee high school's football practice

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School football coach Brad Waggoner posted the video on X

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bear interrupts Tennessee high school football practice Video

Bear interrupts Tennessee high school football practice

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School's football practice was briefly delayed when a bear streaked across the field.

A Tennessee high school was about to take the field for a joint practice session on Monday when a wild bear ran onto the field and caused a brief delay.

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School football coach Brad Waggoner posted a video onto his X account. The bear streaked across the field possibly trying out for the school’s running back position.

A bear

A bear streaked across the field at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in Tennessee. (Brad Waggoner / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

"Just another day in The Smoky Mountains," Waggoner wrote.

Practice commenced after about 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported due to the bear.

University of Central Arkansas broadcaster Steve Owens was among those to react to the viral clip.

"This! This right here from Gatlinburg HS today is what I’m envisioning for @UCA_Football some day! Go find us an Arkansas black bear from the Ozarks & run him on The Stripes when the Bears take the field just like Ralphie at Colorado!" Owens wrote on X.

Gatlinburg-Pittman’s offensive coordinator Tyler Williams wrote: "That looks like me when you call for Inside Run coach."

Football in grass

Football practice was delayed 15 minutes. (iStock)

The Highlanders played in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

The high school’s season begins on Friday against Seymour High School at home. Their year will end on Oct. 26.

