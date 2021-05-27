Black bears crash Tennessee pool party near Smoky Mountains

These uninvited party-goers seemed to have a bear-y good time.

A JROTC group recently welcomed some unexpected guests at their pool party at the Chalet Village near the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Somehow, seven black bears were able to get into what appeared to be an enclosed pool space, according to a video that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday by Michelle Johnson.

The clip shows at least one bear walking around the tennis courts behind the pools, while several others strolled around the pool area. At the beginning of the clip, one bear was even wading in what appeared to be a shallow baby pool.

About a minute and a half into the clip, another bear also gets into the baby pool and starts playing with the first bear for a couple of seconds before getting back out of the water.

The bears then switch their game to a deeper pool, but only for a few seconds, before they get back out and continue to play on dry land.

While those two bears are playing, the other bears in the pool area can be seen climbing over the fence enclosing the pools to head toward the tennis courts, where their other friends are waiting.

Throughout the video, the human party-goers can be heard talking about their uninvited guests. One person even says that someone managed to grab their party food before the bears arrived.

In the caption of the clip, Johnson wrote: "The JROTC swim party had a few visitors...7 bears. We were safely outside the pool area. Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful but please be respectful, keep your distance, and don’t feed them."

The clip was also posted by WBIR Channel 10 on Facebook. According to the station, the party was for the Jefferson Co. High School JROTC.

Johnson also reposted WBIR’s clip and wrote: "Right place at the right time I guess. The guys at Chalet Village said they had never seen so many at one time."