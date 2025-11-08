Baylor AD and CFP Chair Mack Rhoades investigated for alleged sideline altercation with player, coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baylor Athletics Director and College Football Playoff chair Mack Rhoades has been at the center of a school investigation into an alleged verbal and physical altercation with a football player and assistant coach.

OutKick spoke to numerous sources regarding this incident, and are protecting their identities because of fear of future retribution regarding this matter.

On September 20th, as Baylor was preparing to play Arizona State in a Big 12 conference game, tight end Michael Trigg was preparing to take the field for the opening series against the Sun Devils. As part of the uniform that day, Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt that was being used to cover a brace he was wearing on his shoulder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sources tell OutKick that athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, and while putting his hands on the player asked him ‘What the f--- are you wearing that yellow shirt for?'. Along the sidelines before the game, multiple assistants were around when this incident occurred, as it occurred in a brief span of time.

The timing of this incident stood out the most, given that the offense was set to take the field for the opening drive against Arizona State. This incident festered throughout the game, as assistant coaches were trying to calm Michael Trigg down regarding the incident that had occurred just as Arizona State was kicking the ball off to Baylor.

Trigg would go on to catch two touchdowns, with a total of 71 yards on the day, with Baylor losing on a last-second field goal by Arizona State.

It should also be noted that former Baylor assistant coach Mason Miller, who left the team due to what Dave Aranda called a ‘personal matter’, is not the coach that was confronted by AD Mack Rhoades.

It Got Worse: Alleged Incident Following The Baylor Loss To Arizona State

Immediately following the game, as the players were making their way around the field to thank fans, along with convening for the school song, Mack Rhoades was allegedly standing behind Trigg and other coaches. This is when the situation took another turn, with an assistant coach being involved.

Multiple witnesses tell OutKick that while Trigg went to be with his family, an assistant coach was visiting with his family, when AD Mack Rhoades allegedly came up from behind and grabbed the assistant's arm and, subsequently, his shoulder and neck area. According to sources, Rhoades then allegedly proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach, which was witnessed by multiple Baylor staff members within the athletic department, along with family members.

OutKick has obtained HR complaints filed in response to the incident, which are filed anonymously to protect their identities that did shed light on the incident in question regarding the student athlete.

CARDINALS COACH JONATHAN GANNON UNDER NFLPA INVESTIGATION AFTER APPEARING TO STRIKE PLAYER: REPORT

According to multiple sources, an investigation into the incident was launched, where football staff members and athletic department staffers present during both instances were questioned regarding the incident.

It was made known during the investigation that there was video evidence of the alleged incident in question.

Since Baylor is a private college, OutKick has not been able to obtain this video that would come from cameras around McLane stadium.

Investigation Into Alleged Incidents By Mack Rhoades

University officials did launch an investigation into this matter, with the alleged actions of Mack Rhoades being the focal point. There were multiple witnesses to the second incident in question, as staff members of the AD recognized that this was playing out in a public setting, and the optics of this would not be good.

At first, Trigg and the assistant coach were asked to apologize to Rhoades for the incident in question, until athletic department members realized that it should've been the other way around, with Rhoades apologizing to the player and assistant coach.

There were upwards of eight people who witnessed the alleged incident involving the Athletic Director and the assistant coach, along with television cameras from FOX Sports that could have picked up on the alleged incident that occurred right as the game was being started.

We reached out to Baylor this morning, knowing there was an investigation regarding the incidents. The Baylor response indicated it was completed, and Rhoades was found to have done what was alleged:

"More than a month ago, Baylor University received reports of an incident involving Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades," the statement to OutKick read. "These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed. Mr. Rhoades has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values."

"Mr. Rhoades is an important part of our Baylor Family, and we look forward to his continued leadership of our Athletics Department. We remain committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

Baylor has not denied our reporting on this story and the incidents that occurred on September 20th. In an email to Baylor, Outkick laid out all the details of the incident in question for them to respond to.

In their statement, they do not deny any of the allegations levied against Mack Rhoades in the incident OutKick has reported. As for what the punishment was for Rhoades, the school would not comment any further regarding the incident.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick will continue to follow this story, especially considering the physical contact of the AD towards a student and Assistant Coach on the Baylor football team.

Our reporting does not indicate that this matter is closed on all sides. OutKick has also reached out to the College Football Playoff, along with the NCAA regarding this matter.