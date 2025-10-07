Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon under NFLPA investigation after appearing to strike player: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is being investigated by the NFLPA after he appeared to strike running back Emari Demercado following his costly fumble in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to a report.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) told USA Today that it is "investigating" the heated sideline interaction in the fourth quarter that came after Demercado dropped the ball before reaching the goal line in what would’ve been a 76-yard touchdown.

The score would have given Arizona a 21-point lead late in the game, but instead the ball bounced out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a touchback and a turnover. The Titans rallied from behind to win the game 22-21.

Videos on social media showed a tense interaction between Gannon and Demercado. Gannon appeared to strike Demercado in the midsection, although it was not entirely visible in the exchange captured during the broadcast.

Gannon addressed the situation on Monday, saying he "didn’t feel great about it" the morning after.

"So in the team meeting I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me."

Sunday’s loss marked the Cardinals’ third straight loss.

"I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during the game," Gannon continued. "It's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.